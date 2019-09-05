Harvest Capital Management Cut Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) as Stock Rose; Point72 Asset Management LP Upped Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) by $49.24 Million as Stock Price Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 511.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 518,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 619,616 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.87 million, up from 101,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $141.36. About 1.29 million shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $258.41. About 888,029 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,087 shares to 110,226 shares, valued at $28.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 52,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.52 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

