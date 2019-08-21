Harvest Capital Management Cut Position in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by $861,042 as Market Valuation Rose; South Dakota Investment Council Trimmed Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake by $730,600

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $252.36. About 439,430 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 75.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 28,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 8,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 5.78 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,087 shares to 110,226 shares, valued at $28.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 959,610 shares. Nordea Management Ab invested in 45,323 shares. Moreover, Korea Inv Corp has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.27% or 832,129 shares in its portfolio. Community Bancshares Na invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 2.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 10,931 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Washington Tru Comml Bank invested in 0% or 5 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 364,006 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Counselors owns 3,014 shares. Fosun Intl Limited holds 0.06% or 3,530 shares. Charter Tru Communications holds 0.4% or 13,372 shares in its portfolio.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 95,190 shares to 352,490 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 44,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.66 million for 13.51 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

