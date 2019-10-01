Harvest Capital Management Cut Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $725,192; Stock Value Declined; Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Raised Yy (YY) Stake

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 1.23M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 42,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 124,385 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67 million, up from 81,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 113,651 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $347.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 7,429 shares to 117,655 shares, valued at $31.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 137,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exchange Capital Management owns 1.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50,838 shares. 21,065 were accumulated by Albion Financial Ut. Beacon Cap Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Green Square Cap Limited Company holds 1.03% or 21,573 shares. 14,261 are owned by Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company. 22,342 were reported by Rh Dinel Inv Counsel. New England Invest Retirement Gru owns 10,255 shares. Boston Mgmt holds 59,773 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr owns 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 89,743 shares. Capital Va owns 2,995 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Llc has 0.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Lc accumulated 38,102 shares. Fosun Intl stated it has 16,150 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bruce & has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.28 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $145.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 63,161 shares to 43,906 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

