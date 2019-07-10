Harvest Capital Management Cut Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake as Stock Declined; Shareholder Lpl Financial Upped Citigroup (C) Stake

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 9,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 474,414 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 465,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 8.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $251.72. About 892,381 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 18,476 shares to 13,904 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 10,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,275 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDYN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares to 271,632 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.43 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.