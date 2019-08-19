Harvest Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Csx Com (CSX); As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, First Republic Investment Management Decreased Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 5,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 414,936 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.22M, down from 420,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $163.16. About 2.59 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 2.95M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Not done yet: property, business owners press on with Hurricane Florence lawsuit – Triangle Business Journal” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CSX a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is CSX (CSX) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Vanguard Grp has invested 0.19% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Tradewinds Cap Management Llc holds 0.04% or 1,542 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 32,077 shares. Oppenheimer reported 0.2% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,008 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 5,483 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cadinha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 5,467 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.07% or 2,475 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 42,800 shares. Wms Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.71% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Amg Tru Commercial Bank stated it has 4,392 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc invested in 0% or 202 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.75 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oarsman Capital reported 0.19% stake. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.57% or 218,150 shares. Of Virginia Va invested 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 10,842 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa invested in 11,487 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advsrs holds 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,100 shares. Wedgewood Pa reported 1.81% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg reported 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 651,988 shares. House Ltd Company accumulated 29,447 shares. 209,876 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 36,678 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 18,358 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 9,190 shares to 445,111 shares, valued at $52.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GXC) by 15,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,969 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).