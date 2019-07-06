Harvest Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Csx Com (CSX); Tctc Holdings Position in Citigroup (C) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 13,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 25/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO BHGE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 10/05/2018 – FINOS ELECTS IHS MARKIT & CITI EXECUTIVES AS CHAIR & VICE CHAIR; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.02M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Capital Mgmt reported 1.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 10,252 were accumulated by Bahl And Gaynor. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Exchange holds 12,490 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Swift Run Cap Mngmt Lc has 3.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 8,605 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.56% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.00 million shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.8% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Vanguard Incorporated has 0.46% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 186.86 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 8,394 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 5.49 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Narwhal Capital Mgmt invested in 1.83% or 135,486 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 42,095 shares. Wms Partners Limited Liability Company owns 3,219 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27,300 shares to 12.54 million shares, valued at $617.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,976 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,420 shares.

