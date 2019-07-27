Harvest Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Csx Com (CSX); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Selway Asset Management Has Upped Position

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 5.81M shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CSX and St. Pete battle over downtown Pinellas Trail railroad segment – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wall Street falls on fears of trade war earnings impact – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,185.21 down -37.59 points – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Dividend Investors Pass on CSX Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgepoint Investment Incorporated owns 10.01M shares or 8.2% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.07% or 3,922 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 31,619 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 34,152 shares. Carroll Associate invested 0.16% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.23% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 9,100 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp stated it has 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 8,065 shares. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 164,937 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 4,006 shares. 10,141 were accumulated by At Bancshares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund holds 0.25% or 15,405 shares. Cls Investments Limited stated it has 13,514 shares. Amg Tru National Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 4,392 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Great Growth, Great Positioning, Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Overbought? One Simple Gauge Nobody’s Using – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mngmt accumulated 3.38% or 66,735 shares. Middleton And Ma invested 1.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvey Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,005 shares. Family Capital Tru owns 2,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Elm Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 4,430 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) stated it has 7.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Company Tx reported 609,448 shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Exchange Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 78,238 shares. 186,181 are owned by Cleararc Cap. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 0.23% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. Stanley Mngmt Limited Company invested in 3.36% or 58,295 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 3.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,063 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech has invested 4.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Suisse Ag invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).