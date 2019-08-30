Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)’s Chief Executive Officer Joseph Jolson Acquired 2,213 Shares of the Company; Caterpillar (CAT)’s Sentiment Is 1.04

Sentiment for Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 489 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 470 sold and trimmed holdings in Caterpillar Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 365.67 million shares, down from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Caterpillar Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 21 to 14 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 409 Increased: 357 New Position: 132.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 310,518 shares or 16.26% less from 370,793 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William Il owns 21,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Morgan Stanley reported 11 shares stake. Greenwich Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 69,175 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 11,441 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 54,583 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 543 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Covington Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 459 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Northern Tru holds 10,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 21,556 shares traded or 74.78% up from the average. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) has declined 7.27% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Is Working to Resolve Matters and Expects to File Form 10-K on March 30; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit: Material Financial Information From a Portfolio Company Wasn’t Promptly Supplied to Financial Staff; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – JOLSON SUCCEEDS RICHARD BUCKANAVAGE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – INITIAL TERM OF ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT IS FROM APRIL 29, 2018, TO APRIL 29, 2020; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – APPOINTED WILLIAM ALVAREZ AS CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER, AND SECRETARY; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit: Senior Investment Professional With Responsibility for Portfolio Company Resigned; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – GENERALLY PROVIDES FINANCING FOR COMPANIES WITH ANNUAL REVENUES OF LESS THAN $100 MLN (NOT “SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN”); 15/03/2018 HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call

As exposed in a report filed with the D.C. based-SEC on 30/08/2019, Joseph Jolson an insider in Harvest Capital Credit Corp and currently Chief Executive Officer, acquired shares worth $21,798 USD in the Pinksheet-listed company. He acquired 2,213 new shares, at average $9.9 per share. He also bought 10,241 shares that are worth approx $100,678 USD in the last month. Presently, Joseph Jolson holds a total of 764,821 shares or 12.61% of Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s total market capitalization.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $60.55 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 27.03 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $100,678 activity. 2,134 shares were bought by Jolson Joseph A, worth $20,892.

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc holds 12.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. for 9,800 shares. Impala Asset Management Llc owns 1.15 million shares or 8.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has 7.3% invested in the company for 11.26 million shares. The Connecticut-based Discovery Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 5.97% in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 77,210 shares.

The stock increased 1.04% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.99. About 2.38M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.