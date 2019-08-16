Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) to pay $0.08 on Sep 26, 2019; NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD. ORDINARY SHARE (NIOBF) SI Decreased By 73.49%

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:HCAP) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s current price of $10.01 translates into 0.80% yield. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $10.01 lastly. It is down 7.27% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT HAS SUBSTANTIALLY SAME TERMS AS PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH JMP CREDIT ADVISORS; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT DELAYS FORM REPORTS IN 10-K FILING; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ON APRIL 29, ENTERED NEW ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH HCAP ADVISORS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – APPOINTED WILLIAM ALVAREZ AS CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER, AND SECRETARY; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Is Working to Resolve Matters and Expects to File Form 10-K on March 30; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – JOLSON SUCCEEDS RICHARD BUCKANAVAGE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL-“RESTRUCTURED OPERATIONS INTO THREE FUNCTIONAL AREAS: BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, AND FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION”; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – INITIAL TERM OF ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT IS FROM APRIL 29, 2018, TO APRIL 29, 2020; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – GENERALLY PROVIDES FINANCING FOR COMPANIES WITH ANNUAL REVENUES OF LESS THAN $100 MLN (NOT “SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN”); 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax

NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD. ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) had a decrease of 73.49% in short interest. NIOBF’s SI was 11,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 73.49% from 41,500 shares previously. With 110,100 avg volume, 0 days are for NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD. ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)’s short sellers to cover NIOBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.41. About 109,150 shares traded or 54.51% up from the average. NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. The company has market cap of $94.10 million. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 310,518 shares or 16.26% less from 370,793 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Management reported 459 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 19,200 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 50,937 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Blair William & Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Signaturefd Lc has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,530 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 98 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6 shares. Greenwich Investment Management holds 69,175 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 10,514 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 800 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 11,441 shares.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $62.01 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 27.13 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $134,406 activity. Another trade for 13,660 shares valued at $134,406 was made by Jolson Joseph A on Wednesday, February 20.

