Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) to pay $0.08 on Sep 26, 2019; D-E Shaw & Company Has Boosted Its Interdigital (IDCC) Position

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:HCAP) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s current price of $9.96 translates into 0.80% yield. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 11,425 shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) has declined 7.27% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ON APRIL 29, ENTERED NEW ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH HCAP ADVISORS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Cap Credit Corp Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 19/04/2018 – JMP Group Declares Second Quarter 2018 Monthly Distributions; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Is Working to Resolve Matters and Expects to File Form 10-K on March 30; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT DELAYS FORM REPORTS IN 10-K FILING; 15/03/2018 HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL-“RESTRUCTURED OPERATIONS INTO THREE FUNCTIONAL AREAS: BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, AND FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION”; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – NOW PLANS TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QTR & YR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 ON MARCH 30; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Interdigital Inc (IDCC) stake by 28.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 147,832 shares as Interdigital Inc (IDCC)’s stock declined 1.95%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 666,062 shares with $43.95 million value, up from 518,230 last quarter. Interdigital Inc now has $1.52B valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 1.96 million shares traded or 360.38% up from the average. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q EPS 84C, EST. 24C (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 17/05/2018 – HENRY TIRRI JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF TECH OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins lnterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 21/03/2018 – lnterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 27/03/2018 – InterDigital at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 19/03/2018 – Chordant Platform Achieves First oneM2M Certification Based on Expanded Verification Program

More notable recent Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2019: TRCB,OCFC,HCAP,SCM – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harvest Capital Credit declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Surge Private Equity Closes Investment in Hippodrome Services Group – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harvest Capital Credit Corp.’s (HCAP) CEO Joseph Jolson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $60.46 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 310,518 shares or 16.26% less from 370,793 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24,530 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) or 54,583 shares. Blair William Co Il has 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 21,840 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Regions Fincl invested in 0% or 445 shares. Northern Tru reported 10,514 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 11,441 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd stated it has 50 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has 19,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 543 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Covington Cap invested in 0% or 459 shares. Greenwich has invested 0.78% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP).

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Frontdoor Inc stake by 133,615 shares to 85,115 valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:PM) stake by 62,000 shares and now owns 78,000 shares. American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin owns 0% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 156,612 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has 5,592 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Ls Advisors Limited Liability holds 1,845 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hikari Limited invested in 0.02% or 3,270 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 4,751 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). 15,231 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Charles Schwab Management invested in 287,273 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bartlett Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited has 0% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 5,746 shares. 3,070 were accumulated by Sns Gru Ltd Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.02% or 65,932 shares.