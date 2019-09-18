Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) to pay $0.08 on Oct 24, 2019; Limestone Bancorp (LMST) Shorts Increased By 262.5%

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) had an increase of 262.5% in short interest. LMST’s SI was 5,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 262.5% from 1,600 shares previously. With 3,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST)’s short sellers to cover LMST’s short positions. The SI to Limestone Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.15%. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 5,693 shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 24, 2019. (NASDAQ:HCAP) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s current price of $10.10 translates into 0.79% yield. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 27,574 shares traded or 96.55% up from the average. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) has declined 7.27% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT HAS SUBSTANTIALLY SAME TERMS AS PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH JMP CREDIT ADVISORS; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Is Working to Resolve Matters and Expects to File Form 10-K on March 30; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ON APRIL 29, ENTERED NEW ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH HCAP ADVISORS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – NOW PLANS TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QTR & YR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 ON MARCH 30; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Cap Credit Corp Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – JOLSON SUCCEEDS RICHARD BUCKANAVAGE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Announces December 31, 2017 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – INITIAL TERM OF ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT IS FROM APRIL 29, 2018, TO APRIL 29, 2020; 15/03/2018 HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.99, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 5 investors sold Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 305,620 shares or 1.58% less from 310,518 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il accumulated 0% or 20,840 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 11,441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 10,514 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Covington Cap Mgmt owns 459 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 50,937 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 27,153 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Inv Inc holds 0.71% or 68,550 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 14,250 shares.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $330,841 activity. Jolson Joseph A bought $21,798 worth of stock or 2,213 shares.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $61.31 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 27.37 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services and products. The company has market cap of $112.96 million. The firm offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It has a 9.94 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction.

