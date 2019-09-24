Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) to pay $0.08 on Oct 24, 2019; Extended Stay America Has 1.07 Sentiment

Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 111 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 104 decreased and sold stock positions in Extended Stay America Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 174.74 million shares, up from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Extended Stay America Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 71 Increased: 79 New Position: 32.

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 24, 2019. (NASDAQ:HCAP) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s current price of $10.02 translates into 0.80% yield. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 838 shares traded. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) has declined 7.27% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP HCAP.O SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL-“RESTRUCTURED OPERATIONS INTO THREE FUNCTIONAL AREAS: BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, AND FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION”; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit: Material Financial Information From a Portfolio Company Wasn’t Promptly Supplied to Financial Staff; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – APPOINTED WILLIAM ALVAREZ AS CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER, AND SECRETARY; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – NOW PLANS TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QTR & YR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 ON MARCH 30; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ON APRIL 29, ENTERED NEW ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH HCAP ADVISORS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – GENERALLY PROVIDES FINANCING FOR COMPANIES WITH ANNUAL REVENUES OF LESS THAN $100 MLN (NOT “SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN”); 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT HAS SUBSTANTIALLY SAME TERMS AS PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH JMP CREDIT ADVISORS; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT DELAYS FORM REPORTS IN 10-K FILING

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 5.48% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. for 4.21 million shares. Fir Tree Capital Management Lp owns 2.90 million shares or 4.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp has 3.4% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The New York-based Corsair Capital Management L.P. has invested 2.45% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 564,977 shares.

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It has a 13.42 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 1.31 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar finds support as trade talks stay on track, euro nurses losses – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Traditional Financial Institutions Are Using Interactive Advertising to Stay Competitive – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Support Innovation at Every Stage of Your Company’s Journey – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Time to Buy Roku Stock on the Dip After Streaming TV Competition Selloff? – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Extended Stay America (STAY) Down 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.99, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 5 investors sold Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 305,620 shares or 1.58% less from 310,518 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 14,250 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). 50,937 are owned by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1 shares. Stifel Fin owns 11,441 shares. Greenwich Incorporated invested 0.71% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 54,556 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). 5 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP).

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $60.85 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 27.17 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.