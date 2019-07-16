Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) to pay $0.08 on Jul 25, 2019; Sabre Industries Has 0.94 Sentiment

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) is expected to pay $0.08 on Jul 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:HCAP) shareholders before Jul 17, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s current price of $10.47 translates into 0.76% yield. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s dividend has Jul 18, 2019 as record date. May 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 24,432 shares traded or 135.13% up from the average. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) has risen 3.67% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – ON MARCH 28, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED JOSEPH A. JOLSON AS CEO OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys 1.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – GENERALLY PROVIDES FINANCING FOR COMPANIES WITH ANNUAL REVENUES OF LESS THAN $100 MLN (NOT “SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN”); 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Is Working to Resolve Matters and Expects to File Form 10-K on March 30; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit: Material Financial Information From a Portfolio Company Wasn’t Promptly Supplied to Financial Staff; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit: Senior Investment Professional With Responsibility for Portfolio Company Resigned; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – INITIAL TERM OF ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT IS FROM APRIL 29, 2018, TO APRIL 29, 2020; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP HCAP.O SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – APPOINTED WILLIAM ALVAREZ AS CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER, AND SECRETARY; 19/04/2018 – JMP Group Declares Second Quarter 2018 Monthly Distributions

Sabre Industries Inc (SABR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 140 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 149 trimmed and sold positions in Sabre Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 241.34 million shares, down from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sabre Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 103 Increased: 106 New Position: 34.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $134,406 activity. Shares for $134,406 were bought by Jolson Joseph A on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 310,518 shares or 16.26% less from 370,793 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0% or 19,200 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 54,583 shares. Nordea Invest reported 98 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd owns 50 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) owns 543 shares. Greenwich Mgmt owns 69,175 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co invested 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Regions Financial has invested 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 50,937 shares. Stifel Financial reported 11,441 shares stake. Blair William Il has invested 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Morgan Stanley owns 11 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 10,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $64.63 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 21.81 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

More notable recent Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Thompson joins JMP – PE Hub” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JMP Group Announces Results of Self-Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JMP Group Announces Partial Redemption of 8.00% Senior Notes Due 2023 – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: INVA, HCAP – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “JMP Group Announces Addition of Raj Dayalan to Investment Banking Division – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 55.56% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SABR’s profit will be $43.96 million for 36.22 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 20.98 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SABR vs. RNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Turns Bearish on Airline Vendor Sabre – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sabre Corporation (SABR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sabre Partners Cheetah, Boosts Airline Solutions Segment – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Realty Investment Trust, Chubb and Sabre – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.