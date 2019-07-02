Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) to pay $0.08 on Jul 25, 2019; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM)

Among 3 analysts covering PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNM Resources has $45 highest and $38.5 lowest target. $43.25’s average target is -15.01% below currents $50.89 stock price. PNM Resources had 11 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) rating on Monday, January 14. Mizuho has “Underperform” rating and $38.5 target. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Sell” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. See PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) latest ratings:

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) is expected to pay $0.08 on Jul 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:HCAP) shareholders before Jul 17, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s current price of $10.50 translates into 0.76% yield. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s dividend has Jul 18, 2019 as record date. May 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 6,525 shares traded. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) has risen 3.67% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – ON MARCH 28, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED JOSEPH A. JOLSON AS CEO OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT DELAYS FORM REPORTS IN 10-K FILING; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit: Material Financial Information From a Portfolio Company Wasn’t Promptly Supplied to Financial Staff; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 15/03/2018 HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – APPOINTED WILLIAM ALVAREZ AS CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER, AND SECRETARY; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – NOW PLANS TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QTR & YR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 ON MARCH 30; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ON APRIL 29, ENTERED NEW ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH HCAP ADVISORS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL-“RESTRUCTURED OPERATIONS INTO THREE FUNCTIONAL AREAS: BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, AND FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION”

More notable recent Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JMP Group Announces Partial Redemption of 8.00% Senior Notes Due 2023 – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JMP Group Announces Results of Self-Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: INVA, HCAP – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 15, 2019 : BKE, CTRN, HYGS, KIRK, SELB, HCAP, HAIR – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $134,406 activity. $134,406 worth of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) was bought by Jolson Joseph A on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 310,518 shares or 16.26% less from 370,793 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 11 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Greenwich Invest Management invested in 0.78% or 69,175 shares. Covington Mgmt accumulated 459 shares. Nordea Inv reported 98 shares. 543 were accumulated by Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 50,937 shares. Blair William Il owns 21,840 shares. Regions Fincl has 445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 24,530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 11,441 shares. Northern has 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 10,514 shares.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $64.83 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 21.88 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Share Price Is Up 75% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNM Files Consolidated Application for San Juan Generating Station – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Consider This Before Buying PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) For The 2.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) divisions. It has a 45.85 P/E ratio. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 247,536 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 23.92% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Profit Down on Settlement Costs; 15/05/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS UNIT ISSUED $350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q EPS 19c