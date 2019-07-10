Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.10 N/A 0.79 13.21 The India Fund Inc. 21 63.38 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and The India Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats The India Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.