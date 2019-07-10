Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.10
|N/A
|0.79
|13.21
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|63.38
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and The India Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|1.95%
|-1.79%
|-5.86%
|-4.74%
|3.67%
|4.03%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.
Summary
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats The India Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
