Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.22 N/A 0.48 21.25 The Blackstone Group Inc. 42 10.95 N/A 1.79 26.86

In table 1 we can see Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Blackstone Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $51.75, while its potential downside is -2.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.