Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.15 N/A 0.79 13.21 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.98 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Focus Financial Partners Inc. has an average target price of $47, with potential upside of 69.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 85.7% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.24%. Competitively, Focus Financial Partners Inc. has 0.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.