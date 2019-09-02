Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.20 N/A 0.48 21.25 Evercore Inc. 88 1.47 N/A 8.17 10.58

In table 1 we can see Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Evercore Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Evercore Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Evercore Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Evercore Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Evercore Inc.’s average price target is $89, while its potential upside is 11.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.24%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Evercore Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was less bullish than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.