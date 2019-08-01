Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

This is a contrast between Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.05
|N/A
|0.79
|13.21
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|40.58
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Central Securities Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Central Securities Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.24%. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|1.95%
|-1.79%
|-5.86%
|-4.74%
|3.67%
|4.03%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|9.23%
|11.24%
|10.05%
|19.21%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
