Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

This is a contrast between Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.05 N/A 0.79 13.21 Central Securities Corp. 29 40.58 N/A -1.34 0.00

Demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Central Securities Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Central Securities Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.24%. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.