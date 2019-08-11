Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

As Asset Management companies, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 3.97 N/A 0.48 21.25 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.73 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -9.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.