Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) Comparison side by side

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.22
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.68% and 6.59%. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.24%. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.