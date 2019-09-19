Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) Comparison side by side

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.22 N/A 0.48 21.25 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.68% and 6.59%. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.24%. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.