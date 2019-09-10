Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.16
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
