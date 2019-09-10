Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.16 N/A 0.48 21.25 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.