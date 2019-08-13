Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Comparison side by side

Since Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.35 N/A 0.48 21.25 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.62 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 10.68% and 16.94% respectively. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.24%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.