Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Comparison side by side

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.23 N/A 0.48 21.25 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 53 13.05 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hamilton Lane Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Hamilton Lane Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $60 average target price and a -1.82% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares. Insiders held 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. Competitively, Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 8.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was less bullish than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 11 of the 10 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.