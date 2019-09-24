Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) Comparison side by side

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.21 N/A 0.48 21.25 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.26 N/A 0.29 30.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Great Elm Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares. 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.