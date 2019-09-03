Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Contrasting side by side

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.11
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 25.24%. Competitively, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 63.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
