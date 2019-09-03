Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Contrasting side by side

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.11 N/A 0.48 21.25 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 25.24%. Competitively, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 63.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.