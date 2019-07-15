Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparison side by side

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.13
|N/A
|0.79
|13.21
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|1.95%
|-1.79%
|-5.86%
|-4.74%
|3.67%
|4.03%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.72%
|-0.91%
|1.2%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|2.88%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
