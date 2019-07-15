Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparison side by side

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.13 N/A 0.79 13.21 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.