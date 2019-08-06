Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.03 N/A 0.48 21.25 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.30 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.68% and 2.94%. Insiders owned roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was less bullish than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 6 of the 7 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.