Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Contrasting side by side

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.16
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.24%. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.