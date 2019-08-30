Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Contrasting side by side

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.16 N/A 0.48 21.25 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.24%. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.