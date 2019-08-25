Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Contrasting side by side

Both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.16
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.68% and 31.17% respectively. Insiders held 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was less bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Summary
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
