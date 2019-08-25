Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Contrasting side by side

Both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.16 N/A 0.48 21.25 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.68% and 31.17% respectively. Insiders held 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was less bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.