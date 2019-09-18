Harvard Management Co Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Venator Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Stake

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 44.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 136,318 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Harvard Management Co Inc holds 170,081 shares with $32.83M value, down from 306,399 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $536.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $188.06. About 3.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – EP’s Tajani: EP to Organize a Hearing With Facebook, Other Parties Concerned; 07/04/2018 – It comes after reports that AggregateIQ may have improperly had access to the personal data of Facebook users; 08/05/2018 – KANSAS AG: FACEBOOK RESPONDS TO STATES’ DATA PRIVACY INQUIRY; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS MORE INFO FROM FACEBOOK ON REPORTS OF DATA BREACH; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House committee to invite Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify; 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica’s Use of Data from 50 Million Profiles; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Currency Devalued Along With User Trust — Heard on the Street

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) stake by 14.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Venator Capital Management Ltd acquired 3,200 shares as Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO)'s stock rose 40.91%. The Venator Capital Management Ltd holds 25,700 shares with $4.05M value, up from 22,500 last quarter. Cavco Inds Inc Del now has $1.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $197.59. About 28,100 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $190 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 18.12% above currents $188.06 stock price. Facebook had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.23 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.