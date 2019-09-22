Harvard Management Co Trimmed Holding in Facebook (FB) by $26.31 Million; As First Solar Com (FSLR) Market Valuation Rose, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Cut Position by $858,000

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 136,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 170,081 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.83 million, down from 306,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Signs of systemic mismanagement” at Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controvery; 14/03/2018 – The move follows a similar ban by Facebook earlier this year; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer faced a grilling from U.K. lawmakers in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS 200 APPS SUSPENDED PENDING INVESTIGATION; 21/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook needs an ‘internal special prosecutor’ to get to the bottom of the data-mining scandal; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 26/05/2018 – Facebook touts transparency with its political ad archive but a cybersecurity expert isn’t convinced

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (FSLR) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 37,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, down from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 1.60M shares traded or 53.06% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Arctech Solar Shipped 46MWp Mounting Structure to First Solar’s Gunma Project in Japan; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.72M for 15.73 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,303 shares to 24,803 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% or 15,503 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc owns 39 shares. Geode Cap Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Agf Investments Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,994 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 31 shares. Moreover, Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 7,200 shares. 16,534 were reported by Stifel Finance. Enterprise Financial Services invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Bsw Wealth Prns reported 2,117 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 212,283 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc invested in 25,148 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 11,506 shares. Nordea Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 94,120 shares. 10,841 are owned by S&Co Incorporated. Doliver Advsrs LP holds 3,245 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

