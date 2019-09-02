Harvard Management Co Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake; Shellback Capital LP Has Lowered Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 18.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Harvard Management Co Inc holds 306,399 shares with $51.07M value, down from 376,996 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $518.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook reveals its gender pay gap for UK staff; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS DID NOT USE GSR FACEBOOK DATA OR ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE DATA IN THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 25/05/2018 – Austrian data privacy activist takes aim at “forced consent”; 21/03/2018 – India warns against social media data misuse ahead of elections; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – ACXIOM DOES NOT EXPECT THIS CHANGE TO IMPACT ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking:The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following a week of; 21/03/2018 – Facebook hit by probes and investor lawsuits; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says sorry journalists feel firm is trying to suppress the truth

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 56.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp sold 508,183 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 389,763 shares with $18.20M value, down from 897,946 last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 605,042 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction

Among 3 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eldorado Resorts has $65 highest and $42 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 44.77% above currents $38.51 stock price. Eldorado Resorts had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the shares of ERI in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25.

Shellback Capital Lp increased Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 255,000 shares to 415,000 valued at $25.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) stake by 26,276 shares and now owns 53,076 shares. Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.44% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 37,569 shares. Art Advsr Limited Co reported 13,598 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0.01% or 70,934 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 74,230 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 727,033 shares. Yorktown & Rech Co holds 9,068 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,787 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 13,830 shares or 0% of the stock. 20 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 789,173 shares. 11,114 are owned by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 102,813 shares. State Street stated it has 2.00 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $50.52 million for 14.59 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Nomura.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thomas White has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,780 shares. Whetstone Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 99,199 shares for 6.71% of their portfolio. 4,411 are owned by Srb Corporation. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 11.30 million shares. Boltwood Capital invested in 6,693 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc accumulated 2.51% or 176,369 shares. First Tru Co stated it has 30,316 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 30,272 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Corporation has 37,342 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Novare Management Ltd holds 44,555 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.52% stake. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 29,776 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh holds 1.18M shares or 2.21% of its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.