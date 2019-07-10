Harvard Management Co Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Trimmed by $11.72 Million as Market Value Rose; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Increased Its American Airls Group (AAL) Position by $65.87 Million

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 4.80 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 306,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.07M, down from 376,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotal Note: Working on reports, listening to CSPAN in the background after the Zuckerberg Facebook hearing. Vast majority of callers into a post-hearing show are complaining the questions at the hearing did not adequately address their concerns over privacy; 19/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Facebook’s Surveillance Machine; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has formed a special ethics team to prevent bias in its A.I. software; 12/04/2018 – Facebook will kill it this quarter as Zuckerberg aims to show Wall Street who’s boss: Strategist; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glendon Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 135,798 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 144 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 3,064 shares in its portfolio. Kamunting Street Mgmt LP reported 308,292 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 0.01% or 201,874 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Gp Lc has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Barnett Com accumulated 75,468 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 85,472 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0.7% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cleararc Cap accumulated 9,713 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Destination Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Citigroup holds 0.03% or 918,572 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Com Nj accumulated 21,050 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 272,279 were reported by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 1.63% or 99,491 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Global Investment holds 0.66% or 18,012 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,400 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt owns 5,147 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation reported 90,374 shares. Bristol John W And Com Ny holds 449,825 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Avalon Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 91,100 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 226,061 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 564,600 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 1,510 shares. Moreover, Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roosevelt Invest Gp stated it has 134,889 shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.21 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.