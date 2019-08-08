Harvard Management Co Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Botty Investors Has Lowered Its Holding

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 1.07 million shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 6,129 shares. 40,574 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 2.49M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth State Bank Of has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 7,900 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 9,556 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability owns 157,471 shares. Beck Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.48% or 89,530 shares. 87,183 are held by Stifel Finance Corporation. Security Natl Tru Communications holds 0.08% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Clough Cap Prtn Lp has 2.71% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 896,600 shares. Aviva Plc stated it has 24,163 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 36,792 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $81.06 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.