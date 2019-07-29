Harvard Management Co Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Position; Shorts at Teradata (TDC) Lowered By 2.93%

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 18.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Harvard Management Co Inc holds 306,399 shares with $51.07 million value, down from 376,996 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $559.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 15.14M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – Facebook has long touted its commitment to news, establishing the Facebook Journalism Project and last month announcing a partnership with local news outlets to improve subscription bases; 23/04/2018 – Cambridge academic defends role in Facebook data scandal; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Showing Signs Of ‘systemic Mismanagement,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thom Tillis: Obama Used Controversial Data Grabbing Techniques, Too; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 21/03/2018 – HAMBURG DATA REGULATOR TO ASK FACEBOOK TO SWITCH APP SETTINGS; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Approves $9B Increase to Buyback Program; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica pushes back on Facebook’s allegations as top Senate Democrat blasts ‘Wild West’

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) had a decrease of 2.93% in short interest. TDC’s SI was 9.69M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.93% from 9.98M shares previously. With 1.54 million avg volume, 6 days are for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s short sellers to cover TDC’s short positions. The SI to Teradata Corporation’s float is 8.36%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 523,574 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 38 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Nomura upgraded the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 255 shares. Grand Jean Mgmt holds 3.81% or 56,096 shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 24,885 shares stake. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 2.21% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,971 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Strategic Glob Limited Co reported 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,000 were accumulated by Wealth Planning Lc. Lafayette holds 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,204 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 6,786 shares. Natixis holds 3.49% or 3.32 million shares. Da Davidson & reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or reported 15,401 shares. 35,184 were reported by Acg Wealth. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 1.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 1.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity. Culhane Mark had bought 9,050 shares worth $347,603 on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Teradata Corporation shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield reported 20 shares stake. Td Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) or 25 shares. Eam Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Lazard Asset Management Lc invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 583,289 shares. Capital Invsts reported 2.52 million shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) or 15,400 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Llc has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Federated Invsts Pa has 40,109 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 44 shares. Wellington Gru Llp has 8.89M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 15,058 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group owns 115,210 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability stated it has 52,061 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl holds 4.86 million shares.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. The firm operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics divisions. It has a 162.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, big data, and tools for data integration, data discovery, and business intelligence.