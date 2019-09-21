Harvard Management Co Has Decreased Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $26.31 Million; Piedmont Investment Advisors Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 (JNJ) Cut by $1.31 Million

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 136,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 170,081 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.83M, down from 306,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – UK PARLIAMENT’S MEDIA COMMITTEE SAYS HAS FORMALLY SUMMONED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S NIX AND DIRECTOR OF VOTE LEAVE CUMMINGS TO APPEAR; 20/04/2018 – Web trackers are exploiting websites’ access to Facebook user data, according to a security research report; 25/04/2018 – The revelations, alongside changing privacy regulations in Europe, have cast doubt around Facebook’s business model of targeted advertising; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Launch Opt-In Dating Feature; 26/03/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt asks Facebook for answers on data privacy; 20/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE TO RECEIVE BRIEFING FROM FACEBOOK ON WEDNESDAY -COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON; 21/05/2018 – Facebook Apology Tour; Can ‘Solo’ Rule Holiday?; 20/04/2018 – PwC had cleared Facebook’s privacy practices in leak period; 02/05/2018 – Full story: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down in the wake of the massive Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 24/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of data law change

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 (JNJ) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 173,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.11M, down from 182,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

