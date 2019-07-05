Harvard Management Co Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Position by $11.72 Million as Stock Rose; Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stake Has Raised by Parnassus Investments

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 306,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.07 million, down from 376,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $196.45. About 8.01M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO to appear before UK parliamentary committee; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 28/03/2018 – Facebook rolls out its first changes since Mark Zuckerberg promised to ‘do better’; 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Gets an Earful From the E.U; 06/04/2018 – Facebook needs to make sure its new privacy rules are done in “practice and not only on paper,” the European Union’s top data watchdog told CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO M; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp will be ‘more open’ to advertisers, says Facebook Messaging head; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says decisions on political ads are not to do with money; 24/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of data law change; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Breach Challenges Public Trust in Tech Companies (Video)

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 28,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.10M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.03 million, up from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 195,597 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa owns 533,771 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Camarda Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 440 shares. Investec Asset Limited reported 38,070 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 4,261 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clal Insur Enterprises Ltd stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Management invested 0.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,446 are held by Becker Capital Mngmt. 2.91M were reported by United Service Automobile Association. Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.97% stake. 5.18M are held by Barclays Public Ltd. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & stated it has 2.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northstar Group Inc holds 15,492 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. M&R Cap holds 0.65% or 14,825 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Com reported 0.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.79 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 8. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36 billion for 25.85 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,451 shares to 15.62M shares, valued at $667.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 71,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Capital International Invsts has invested 0.2% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Suntrust Banks has 0.13% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Da Davidson And has 41,322 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Intact Invest reported 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 11,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 194,047 shares. Franklin Resources owns 220,737 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru holds 0.03% or 17,738 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated has invested 1.37% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.16% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 0.09% or 22,285 shares. Service reported 59 shares. First Commercial Bank holds 0.58% or 31,437 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.