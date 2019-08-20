Harvard Management Co Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $32.29 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Meritage Portfolio Management Cut by $3.06 Million Its Position

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 36,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 43,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 80,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 2.86M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 09/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – RECEIVES FIRST APPROVAL FOR CLADRIBINE TABLETS IN MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA REGION; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $211.7. About 15.52 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.45% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,786 shares. Td Asset Management reported 3.14M shares. Icon Advisers Inc Company invested in 88,288 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Srb Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.88M shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4,653 shares. 26,566 are owned by Brave Asset Mgmt. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 19,851 shares. Black Creek Inv Mgmt has invested 1.22% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Comm Bancshares holds 1.65M shares. Live Your Vision Lc reported 53,873 shares stake. Verity Verity Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,575 shares. Aull And Monroe Investment Corp reported 1.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 2.7% stake.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves New Monotherapy Indication for its KEYTRUDA – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 12,637 shares to 55,807 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 89,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,833 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: 5 Fall Launch Questions – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s privacy rules stifle competition, say developers – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Biondo Advisors Limited Liability reported 127,053 shares. Towercrest Management holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,360 shares. Azimuth Cap Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 138,407 shares. Roundview Limited Liability holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,617 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 14,513 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa accumulated 148,962 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.67% or 50,928 shares. Eidelman Virant, a Missouri-based fund reported 19,940 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc reported 16,692 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 55,667 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn owns 7,505 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.