Harvard Management Co Cut Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose; As Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Jacobs Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $955,800

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 464,429 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500.

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Earnings Preview: Time To Launch – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In Case The Bears Are Right About Apple – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Investors, Analysts Still Tuned In To Spotify – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Llc has invested 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Needham Invest Management Limited Company reported 22,700 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Stellar Mgmt Ltd has 4,063 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corp reported 279,172 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Telos Cap Mngmt holds 3.35% or 56,561 shares. Glynn Capital Limited Liability Co has 8,400 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 111,973 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benedict Fin Incorporated reported 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgewood Mngmt Llc holds 0.09% or 139,931 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 1.99% or 61,260 shares. Hl Fincl Service Limited Co reported 4.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howard holds 4.16% or 154,981 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.87% or 314,033 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc owns 44,319 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Fil Ltd accumulated 254,312 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,716 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability owns 8,969 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 68,991 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 16,781 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 53,301 shares. 537,044 are owned by Geode Ltd. 2,984 were reported by Citigroup. Captrust Fincl accumulated 1,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth reported 36 shares.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.46 million for 9.51 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank OZK Leads Regional Banks Down – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TCBI falls 8.6% after Q3 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KRE, TCBI, CIT, STL: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 171,500 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 289,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,490 activity.