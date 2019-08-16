Harvard Management Co Cut Facebook (FB) Position by $11.72 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Harber Asset Management Lowered by $6.54 Million Its Position

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 306,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.07M, down from 376,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $183.26. About 8.04M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Adding Unsend Message Tool After CEO Caught Unsending; 29/03/2018 – Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth defended the company’s “questionable” growth tactics in the name of connecting people, in an internal memo from 2016; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Stop Providing Information From Its Platform to Data Brokers; 25/04/2018 – Oversight Dems: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 21/05/2018 – Hedge funds are outperforming the market this year, with the help of some highly concentrated positions in Facebook and other companies; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Bespoke Analysis Report 2018 – Improve Ad Spend, Make Better Targeted Social Content – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HELPS REGISTER VOTERS THAT WOULD NOT HAVE GONE TO POLLS OTHERWISE – ZUCKERBERG; 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 55,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 12,562 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 68,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 14.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,268 shares to 12,847 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx stated it has 46,864 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields And Lc accumulated 224,018 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Savant holds 1.32% or 59,661 shares. Fincl Architects Inc has 3,260 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Lc accumulated 3.82% or 147,900 shares. Mu Invs invested in 53,000 shares or 4% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 55,853 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 3,229 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Villere St Denis J And Limited reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 409,967 were reported by Stephens Ar. Kidder Stephen W holds 59,759 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP reported 26,513 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5.50 million shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsr Inc Adv holds 134,523 shares or 3.84% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook simplifies Group privacy settings – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions Takes a Hit From the Trade War – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.