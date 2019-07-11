Harvard Management Co Cut Facebook (FB) Holding By $11.72 Million; PB Bancorp (PBBI) SI Increased By 133.33%

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) had an increase of 133.33% in short interest. PBBI’s SI was 700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 133.33% from 300 shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 0 days are for PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI)’s short sellers to cover PBBI’s short positions. The SI to PB Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.01%. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 609 shares traded. PB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) has risen 8.38% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500.

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 18.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Harvard Management Co Inc holds 306,399 shares with $51.07 million value, down from 376,996 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $582.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $200.63. About 10.22 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 10/05/2018 – Watching Baseball on Facebook Requires Patience — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – It’s Day One of GDPR, and Facebook, Google Are Accused of Breaking New Rules — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Facebook says David Marcus, head of Messenger, is starting a small blockchain group; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova to Seek Further Clarification From Facebook on Previously Scheduled U.S. Trip This Week; 04/04/2018 – Des Moines Register: #BREAKING: Facebook said it now thinks up to 87 million people, mostly in the United States, may have had; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of jobs A.I. can’t handle; 03/04/2018 – FB CITES PAGES CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm of Putnam Bank that provides various banking services and products to individuals and small business clients primarily in Connecticut. The company has market cap of $85.72 million. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. It has a 19.57 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $172 target in Thursday, January 31 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $155 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 18 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 26.40 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97 million on Wednesday, January 23.