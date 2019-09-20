Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

We will be comparing the differences between Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 1.14 N/A -0.02 0.00 Haemonetics Corporation 108 6.77 N/A 1.04 117.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7% Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.49 beta indicates that Harvard Bioscience Inc. is 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Haemonetics Corporation’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Haemonetics Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Haemonetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Haemonetics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $141 consensus target price and a 8.81% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61% and 0% respectively. About 7.2% of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Haemonetics Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01% Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02%

For the past year Harvard Bioscience Inc. has -22.01% weaker performance while Haemonetics Corporation has 22.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Haemonetics Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.