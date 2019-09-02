Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)

Both Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.79 N/A -0.02 0.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 6 10.55 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7% Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.49 shows that Harvard Bioscience Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Apyx Medical Corporation’s 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harvard Bioscience Inc. Its rival Apyx Medical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 10.7 respectively. Apyx Medical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Apyx Medical Corporation has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 12.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61% and 52%. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 12.77% are Apyx Medical Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01% Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73%

For the past year Harvard Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend while Apyx Medical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Apyx Medical Corporation beats Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.