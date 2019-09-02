Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

We will be comparing the differences between Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.79 N/A -0.02 0.00 Antares Pharma Inc. 3 6.09 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7% Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7%

Risk & Volatility

Harvard Bioscience Inc. has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Antares Pharma Inc. has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harvard Bioscience Inc. are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Antares Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Antares Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Antares Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 56.79% and its consensus target price is $5.08.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61% and 44.3%. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01% Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28%

For the past year Harvard Bioscience Inc. has -22.01% weaker performance while Antares Pharma Inc. has 17.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Antares Pharma Inc. beats Harvard Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.