Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Reaches $3.03 After 4.00% Down Move; A.O. Smith (AOS) Shorts Increased By 2.68%

A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) had an increase of 2.68% in short interest. AOS’s SI was 7.44M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.68% from 7.24 million shares previously. With 1.94 million avg volume, 4 days are for A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)’s short sellers to cover AOS’s short positions. The SI to A.O. Smith Corporation’s float is 5.28%. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 452,643 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith

The stock of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 11.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 351,639 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney TodayThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $115.28 million company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $2.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HBIO worth $4.61 million less.

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $1.14M for 25.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold Harvard Bioscience, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 22.76% less from 26.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 108,840 were accumulated by Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 14,026 were accumulated by State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. 167,516 are held by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 901,000 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). 1.79 million are owned by Vanguard Inc. 1.45 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. 367,442 were reported by Adirondack Rech And. Legal & General Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Comml Bank Of America De invested in 68,164 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). 1.00M were accumulated by Heartland Advisors Inc. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Earnest Ptnrs owns 2,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation owns 428,344 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $278,739 activity. Eade Katherine A. bought $98,830 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $50,524 was bought by Loewald Thomas W. 10,000 shares were bought by Green James W, worth $24,850 on Friday, August 16. On Wednesday, September 11 LOY BERTRAND bought $104,535 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 34,259 shares.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company has market cap of $115.28 million. The firm offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands.

