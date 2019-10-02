Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Reaches $3.01 After 4.00% Down Move; Engineers Gate Manager LP Upped Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Position

The stock of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 89,317 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience ResearchThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $114.52 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $2.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HBIO worth $4.58M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold Harvard Bioscience, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 22.76% less from 26.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Llp stated it has 556,886 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 108,840 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation reported 14,026 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 66,620 shares. 556,886 were accumulated by Essex Invest Llc. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 1,020 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 139,202 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd reported 0.11% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Granahan Invest Inc Ma holds 0.09% or 923,773 shares in its portfolio. 241,180 were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. State Street stated it has 37,352 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 48,909 shares. 61,762 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $278,739 activity. LOY BERTRAND bought $104,535 worth of stock or 34,259 shares. Green James W also bought $24,850 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares. $50,524 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was bought by Loewald Thomas W. Eade Katherine A. bought 39,915 shares worth $98,830.

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $1.14 million for 25.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company has market cap of $114.52 million. The firm offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands.

