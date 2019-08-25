Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Reaches $2.69 After 7.00% Up Move; Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Has 1.77 Sentiment

Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -8.86, from 10.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 53 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 30 sold and trimmed holdings in Bank Of Marin Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 5.66 million shares, down from 11.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Bank Of Marin Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 19 Increased: 34 New Position: 19.

The stock of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.37% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 112,471 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13cThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $102.34M company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $2.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HBIO worth $7.16 million more.

The stock decreased 3.46% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 34,405 shares traded. Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) has risen 0.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRC News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 07/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 29c; 04/04/2018 Bank of Marin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Marin Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRC); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp 1Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES PRICE TO $78 FROM $72 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 08/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $552.55 million. The firm accepts personal and business checking and savings accounts; time deposits, such as time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and certificate of deposit account registry service; and insured cash sweep accounts. It has a 16.59 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit.

Analysts await Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. BMRC’s profit will be $8.46 million for 16.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Marin Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of Marin Bancorp for 5,000 shares. Main Street Research Llc owns 7,466 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Confluence Investment Management Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 126,962 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,695 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $174,204 activity. Green James W also bought $24,850 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares. Loewald Thomas W had bought 20,000 shares worth $50,524. Eade Katherine A. bought 39,915 shares worth $98,830.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company has market cap of $102.34 million. The firm offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands.

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.02 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $760,922 for 33.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.