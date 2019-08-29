Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.78 N/A -0.02 0.00 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 1.92 N/A 5.10 0.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harvard Bioscience Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.49 beta indicates that Harvard Bioscience Inc. is 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Harvard Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4 Quick Ratio. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harvard Bioscience Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61% and 75.8%. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.2%. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15%

For the past year Harvard Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend while STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. beats Harvard Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.