Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61% of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Harvard Bioscience Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.60% -1.70% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Harvard Bioscience Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Harvard Bioscience Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.24 2.46 2.72

The potential upside of the peers is 35.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Harvard Bioscience Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Harvard Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend while Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Harvard Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Harvard Bioscience Inc. has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Harvard Bioscience Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.